Man sentenced to 10 years for trying to rob 13-year-old girl in St. Charles

A Chicago man accepted a guilty plea on Thursday and will serve 10 years in jail for trying to rob a teenage girl who was walking home from school in St. Charles.

Javier Prado, 44, pleaded guilty to attempted robbery in connection to a Dec. 11, 2017, incident in the western suburbs, according to the Kane County State’s Attorney’s Office. Prado grabbed a 13-year-old girl who was walking home from school on Colley Drive and asked her if she had any money. She bit his arm before he took her to the ground and searched her for money. She got free, ran home and called police.

When officers arrived to the scene, Prado was still there with a fresh bite mark on his arm, the state’s attorney’s office said.

Prado, of Chicago’s South Shore neighborhood, received credit for 129 days served in Kane County Jail.