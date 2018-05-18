Man sentenced to 7 years for vehicle theft

A 19-year-old man was sentenced to seven years in prison for possessing a stolen vehicle in west suburban Elmhurst.

Tyrone Wilson, of the South Shore neighborhood, pleaded guilty to a count of possessing a stolen vehicle, according to the DuPage State’s Attorney’s Office.

Cases were still pending against his two codefendants, Deonte Daniel, 21, and Deanthony Webb, 24, both of South Shore.

About 5 a.m. Nov. 27, 2017, Elmhurst police responded to a call for a garage burglary and followed two vehicles that fled the scene, prosectors said. One of the cars crashed into the other before crashing into a home. Four men then attempted to run from the crashed cars, but three of them were arrested shortly after.

Wilson and the other men were held on $250,000 bond each.

“Today’s sentencing sends the message that if you commit this type of brazen crime in DuPage County you will be caught, charged and if found guilty, spend a significant amount of time behind bars,” DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert B. Berlin said.