Man in serious condition after shooting in Woodlawn

Chicago Police investigate the scene where a man was shot, Saturday night, in the 6200 block of South Rhodes, in the West Woodlawn neighborhood. | Tyler LaRiviere/Sun-Times

A 19-year-old man was shot late Saturday night in Woodlawn on the South Side.

About 11 p.m., the man was walking on a sidewalk in the 6200 block of South Rhodes Avenue when someone fired shots, Chicago police said.

He was struck multiple times and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in serious condition, police said.

Area Central detectives are investigating.