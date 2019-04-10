Man in serious condition after University Village shooting

A man was shot multiple times Wednesday in University Village on the Near West Side.

About 4:40 p.m., the 28-year-old was on a sidewalk in the 1300 block of West 15th Street when he heard shots and felt pain, Chicago police said. He was struck twice in the right arm and once in the back.

The man waved someone down who transported him to Stroger Hospital in serious condition, police said.

Area Central detectives are investigating.

Sunday, a man was shot while riding in a car a few blocks away.

