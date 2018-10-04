Man seriously hurt after motorcycle gets stuck under semi, catches fire on I-80

A man was seriously injured in a fiery crash between a motorcycle and a semi Wednesday morning on I-80 in southwest suburban Joliet.

The 24-year-old Shorewood man was driving a 2008 Suzuki motorcycle just before 6 a.m. in the eastbound lanes of I-80 east of Richards Street when it hit the 2016 Peterbilt semi truck, according to a statement from Illinois State Police District 5.

The motorcycle got trapped under the semi’s trailer and both vehicles “became engulfed in flames,” state police said. The motorcyclist was taken to a hospital with serious injuries.

The 38-year-old Bradley man driving the semi was not injured, according to state police.

No charges had been filed as of Thursday morning as the crash remained under investigation, state police said.