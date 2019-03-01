Man seriously hurt after slamming SUV into tree in Cary

A man was seriously injured in a crash late Thursday in northwest suburban Cary.

The 57-year-old was driving a 2013 Toyota Highlander eastbound on Fox River Road about 10:50 p.m. when he lost control near Short Street in unincorporated Cary, according to a statement from the Lake County sheriff’s office.

The Highlander went off the road and hit a tree, the sheriff’s office said. The damage to the vehicle trapped the man inside.

It took emergency crews more than an hour to extricate the McHenry resident from the wreck, the sheriff’s office said. He was then taken via helicopter to Condell Medical Center in Libertyville, with injuries that were serious but not life-threatening.

The sheriff’s office said alcohol appears to have been a factor in the crash, which remains under investigation.