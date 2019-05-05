Man seriously hurt in Gresham drive-by

A man was shot and seriously wounded Sunday evening in a drive-by attack in Gresham on the South Side.

The man, 21, was walking at 6:40 p.m. in the 7600 block of South Paulina Street when a blue SUV drove past and someone inside started shooting at him, Chicago police said.

He was struck in the neck and shoulder and rushed to the University of Chicago Hospital in serious condition, police said.

Area South detectives are investigating.

Read more on crime, and track the city’s homicides.