Man seriously injured after falling on CTA tracks on West Side

A 49-year-old man was seriously injured when he accidentally fell onto Blue Line tracks Sunday night on the West Side.

The man was walking along the platform at the Kedzie-Homan station with his bike when he lost his balance and fell onto the tracks just after 9 p.m., according to Chicago Police.

He suffered burns and bruising and was taken to Stroger Hospital in serious condition, police said.