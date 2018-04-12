Man seriously injured in Canaryville shooting

A man was shot at 10:47 p.m. April 11 in the 500 block of West 44th | Google Streetview

A man was shot Wednesday night in the Canaryville neighborhood on the South Side.

The 46-year-old man was shot when a male and female tried to enter his residence at 10:47 p.m. in the 500 block of West 44th, Chicago Police said.

The man was shot once in the chest and twice in the right arm when the male took out a handgun and fired shots. The man was able to close the door before they could get inside, police said.

He was taken to Stroger Hospital in serious condition, police said.

No one further information was available as Area Central Investigating.