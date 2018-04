Person seriously injured in Dolton hit and run

Dolton police are investigating a hit and run at Sibley Blvd. and Evers Ave. at 2:15am Saturday morning. | Justin Jackson/ Sun-Times

A person was seriously injured in a hit-and-run crash Saturday morning in south suburban Dolton.

The male person, whose age was not yet released, was walking at the intersection of Sibley Boulevard and Evers Avenue about 2:15 a.m. when a vehicle struck him and then fled, Dolton police said. He was knocked across the intersection.

He was taken in serious condition to St. Margaret’s Hospital in Hammond, Indiana, police said.

Dolton Police were investigating.