Man seriously injured in head-on crash with semi in NW Indiana

A 73-year-old man was seriously injured in a crash Monday with a semitrailer on U.S. Highway 30 in northwest Indiana.

The man was driving a 2014 Ford F-150 pickup truck west on Highway 30 near Route 575 when he crossed the median into eastbound traffic, according to the Porter County Sheriff’s Office.

A 2016 Freightliner semitrailer traveling east had to suddenly switch lanes to avoid a rear-end collision with another semitrailer and collided with the F-150, the sheriff’s office said.

The pickup driver, of Hebron, Indiana, was airlifted to a hospital in South Bend with incapacitating injuries, the sheriff’s office said. The driver of the semitrailer, a 66-year-old man from Knox, Indiana, was not injured.

Witnesses told investigators that the F-150 driver was weaving between westbound lanes and had crossed the median once before the crash, the sheriff’s office said.

No citations have been issued.