Man seriously injured in Jeffery Manor shooting

A man was seriously injured in a drive-by shooting Friday night in the Jeffery Manor neighborhood on the Far South Side.

The man, 21, was standing on the street when a vehicle pulled up and fired shots at 8:11 p.m. in the 9600 block of South Jeffery, Chicago Police said.

He was shot in the stomach and right leg and was taken to Christ Advocate Medical Center in serious condition, police said.

Area South detectives were investigating.