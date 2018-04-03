Man seriously injured in West Englewood shooting

Police investigate a person shot on the 2000 block of West 70th Place, Monday night. | Tyler LaRiviere/Sun-Times

A man was shot in the neck, arms and back Monday night in the West Englewood neighborhood on the South Side.

The 22-year-old man was while sitting in a parked vehicle when an unknown offender fired shots at 9:19 p.m. in the 2000 block of West 70th Place, Chicago Police said.

He got out of his vehicle and ran a few blocks away from the scene, where officers found him, police said.

He was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in serious condition, police said.

Area South detectives were investigating.