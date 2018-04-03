A man was shot in the neck, arms and back Monday night in the West Englewood neighborhood on the South Side.
The 22-year-old man was while sitting in a parked vehicle when an unknown offender fired shots at 9:19 p.m. in the 2000 block of West 70th Place, Chicago Police said.
He got out of his vehicle and ran a few blocks away from the scene, where officers found him, police said.
He was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in serious condition, police said.
Area South detectives were investigating.