Man seriously wounded as gunfire enters home in West Woodlawn

A 34-year-old man was wounded in a shooting Thursday night in the West Woodlawn neighborhood on the South Side.

About 10:35 p.m., the man was inside his home in the 6100 block of South Vernon Avenue when a bullet went through a window and struck him in the back, Chicago police said.

Paramedics took him to the University of Chicago Medical Center in serious condition, according to police.

Detectives were unsure if he was the target of the shooting.