Man seriously wounded in Archer Heights drive-by shooting

A man was shot and seriously wounded during a drive-by attack Tuesday night in the Archer Heights neighborhood on the Southwest Side.

The 23-year-old was walking about 8:40 p.m. in the 4800 block of South Kostner when a male in a passing red pickup truck shot him in the chest, according to Chicago police.

He was taken in serious condition to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, police said.

Area Central detectives were questioning two people in connection with the shooting, police said.