Man seriously wounded in Austin shooting

A man was shot and seriously wounded Tuesday night in the West Side Austin neighborhood.

The 22-year-old suffered a gunshot wound to the torso about 9:30 p.m. in the 100 block of North Lockwood, according to preliminary information from Chicago Police. The circumstances of the shooting weren’t immediately known.

He was taken to a hospital in serious condition, police said.

Area North detectives were investigating the shooting.