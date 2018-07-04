Man seriously wounded in Back of the Yards shooting

A man was seriously wounded early Wednesday in a shooting in the Back of the Yards neighborhood on the South Side.

The 24-year-old was sitting in his parked vehicle when someone he didn’t know got out of a black SUV and fired shots about 2:55 a.m. in the 5200 block of South Ashland, according to Chicago Police.

He was struck in the arm and stomach and taken to Stroger Hospital where he was in serious condition, police said.

The shooter left the scene in an unknown direction, police said.

Area Central detectives were investigating.