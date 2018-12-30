Man seriously wounded in Brainerd shooting

A man was seriously wounded Sunday evening in a shooting in the Brainerd neighborhood near Princeton Park on the South Side.

The 30-year-old was walking when someone he didn’t know walked up behind him and fired shots, striking him multiple times about 5:40 p.m. in the 9400 block of South Eggleston Avenue, according to Chicago police.

The shooter then fled in a light colored car that was waiting for him at the end of the street, police said.

The man was taken by ambulance to Christ Medical Center where he was in serious condition, police said.

Area South detectives were investigating.