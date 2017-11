Man seriously wounded in Bronzeville shooting

A man was shot and seriously wounded early Wednesday in the Bronzeville neighborhood on the South Side.

The 23-year-old was walking about 2:15 a.m. in the 4700 block of South Prairie when he heard shots and felt pain, according to Chicago Police.

He showed up at Provident Hospital with gunshot wounds to his left leg and left side, police said. He was listed in serious condition.