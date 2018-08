Man seriously wounded in Bronzeville shooting

A man was in serious condition Saturday evening after he was wounded in a South Side Bronzeville neighborhood shooting.

The 19-year-old was fighting with another person about 6 p.m. when the person took out a handgun and shot him in the chest in the 3500 block of South Indiana, according to Chicago police.

He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was in serious condition.