Man seriously wounded in Chatham drive-by shooting

A 30-year-old man is in serious condition after a drive-by shooting Wednesday morning in the Chatham neighborhood on the South Side.

He was exiting a vehicle at 9:16 a.m. in the 8200 block of South Indiana Avenue when a black vehicle drove by and someone inside shot him, according to Chicago police.

The man was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center with gunshot wounds to the back, abdomen, buttocks and leg, police said.

Area South Detectives are investigating.