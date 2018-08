Man seriously wounded in domestic shooting in South Chicago

A man was shot after a domestic fight Friday morning in the South Chicago neighborhood on the South Side.

The 38-year-old man was shot multiple times at 7:33 a.m. after a fight with another male inside a home in the 8200 block of South Coles, according to Chicago Police.

He was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in serious condition, police said.

The incident was domestic in nature, according to police. No one was in custody as Area South detectives investigated.