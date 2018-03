Man seriously wounded in drive-by shooting in Woodlawn

A man was seriously wounded in a drive-by shooting Tuesday afternoon in the South Side Woodlawn neighborhood.

The 23-year-old was walking about 4 p.m. in the 6100 block of South Ellis when someone fired shots from a vehicle, striking him in the groin, according to Chicago Police.

He showed up at University of Chicago Medical Center before being transferred in serious condition to Mount Sinai Hospital, police said.

Area Central detectives were investigating the shooting.