Man seriously wounded in East Garfield Park shooting

A man was shot Friday in the 400 block of South Kedzie. | Google Earth

A man was shot and seriously wounded Friday evening in the East Garfield Park neighborhood on the West Side.

The man, thought to be in his late 40s or early 50s, was shot in the leg about 7:15 p.m. in the 400 block of South Kedzie, Chicago Police said.

Paramedics took him to Stroger Hospital, where he was listed in serious condition.

More details weren’t immediately known, police said.