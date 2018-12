Man seriously wounded in East Garfield Park shooting

A man was shot and seriously wounded Sunday morning as he drove through the East Garfield Park neighborhood on the West Side.

At 9:36 a.m., the 23-year-old was driving in the 3300 block of West Madison when another vehicle pulled up next to him, according to Chicago police. The vehicle’s occupants then opened fire before fleeing the scene.

Bystanders drove the wounded man to Stroger Hospital, where he was listed in serious condition, police said.

Area North detectives were investigating.