Man seriously wounded in East Garfield Park shooting

A man was seriously wounded Wednesday night in an East Garfield Park neighborhood shooting on the West Side.

The 29-year-old was shot in the back about 11:30 p.m. in the 200 block of North Homan, according to Chicago Police.

He was taken to Stroger Hospital in serious condition, police said.

The man was uncooperative with detectives, police said. More details about the shooting weren’t known.