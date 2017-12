Man seriously wounded in Englewood shooting

A man was shot and seriously wounded Wednesday morning in the South Side Englewood neighborhood.

The 22-year-old suffered a gunshot wound to his left side at 11:49 a.m. in the 1100 block of West 56th Street, according to preliminary information from Chicago Police.

He was taken to Stroger Hospital in serious condition, police said.

No one was in custody as Area South detectives investigated the shooting.