Man seriously wounded in Englewood shooting

A man was seriously wounded Friday night in a shooting in the Englewood neighborhood on the South Side.

The 28-year-old was arguing with three other males about 10:50 p.m. in the 6700 block of South Parnell Avenue, according to Chicago Police. One of the males then pulled out a gun and shot the man several times in the upper body before running away.

The man was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in serious condition, police said.

Area South detectives were investigating the shooting.