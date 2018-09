Man seriously wounded in Gresham drive-by shooting

A man was in serious condition early Sunday after he was shot in the Gresham neighborhood on the South Side.

About 1:50 a.m., the 25-year-old was sitting inside a parked vehicle in the 8500 block of South May Street when a silver or gray Jeep SUV pulled up and someone inside fired shots, according to Chicago police.

The man was struck in the back, and was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, police said.

Area South detectives were investigating the shooting.