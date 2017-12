Man seriously wounded in Humboldt Park shooting

A man was seriously wounded in a shooting Tuesday morning in the Humboldt Park neighborhood on the West Side.

About 8:25 a.m., the 19-year-old was standing near the corner in the 600 block of North Ridgeway when a black male approached and fired shots, according to Chicago Police.

The man was shot twice and taken in serious condition to Stroger Hospital, police said.

No one is in custody as Area North detectives investigate.