Man seriously wounded in Lawndale shooting

A man was seriously wounded in a shooting Sunday morning in the Lawndale neighborhood on the Southwest Side.

The 27-year-old was shot in his shoulder at 5:19 a.m. in the 1300 block of South Lawndale, according to preliminary information from Chicago police.

He took himself to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was listed in serious condition, police said.

Area Central detectives are investigating.