Man seriously wounded in Little Village shooting

A 24-year-old man was seriously wounded in a shooting Saturday evening in the Little Village neighborhood on the Southwest Side.

He was walking at 8:39 p.m. in the 2700 block of South Tripp when an unknown group of males got out of a light-colored SUV and opened fire, according to Chicago Police.

The man was struck in the buttocks, shoulder and lower back, and the shooters drove off in an unknown direction, police said.

The man was taken in serious condition to Mount Sinai Hospital, police said.