Man seriously wounded in Little Village shooting

A man was shot and seriously wounded early Sunday in the Little Village neighborhood on the Southwest Side.

The 26-year-old was sitting in a parked car about 2:20 a.m. in the 3000 block of South Trumbull when two other males approached him and one of them opened fire, according to Chicago Police.

He was taken in serious condition to Mount Sinai Hospital with a gunshot wound to his left leg, police said.

No one was in custody as Area Central detectives investigated the shooting.