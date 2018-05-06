Intoxicated man shot in Rogers Park, takes self to hospital

A man woke up to find he was shot in his buttocks early Sunday in the Rogers Park neighborhood on the North Side.

The 23-year-old man said he was at a party and later woke up with a gunshot wound sometime between 1 a.m. and 4 a.m. in the 1400 block of West Estes, according to Chicago Police.

He took himself to St. Francis Hospital in Evanston, where he was in serious condition with a gunshot wound to his buttocks, police said. The man was severely intoxicated and couldn’t provide further details about the shooting.

Area North detectives were investigating.