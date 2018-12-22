Man seriously wounded in shooting near Washington Heights high school

Police investigate a shooting about 11:30 p.m. Friday, December 21, 2018 in the 10300 block of South Elizabeth Avenue in Chicago. | Justin Jackson/ Sun-Times

A man was seriously wounded in a shooting Friday night outside of Percy L. Julian High School in the Washington Heights neighborhood on the South Side.

The 26-year-old was walking on the sidewalk when a male got out of a blue car and fired shots at 11:36 p.m. in the 10300 block of South Elizabeth Street, according to Chicago police.

He was shot in his chest and his right hand. He was taken to Christ Medical Center where he was in serious condition, police said.

The shooting happened just outside the school, where there is a mural that reads “Julian Jaguars 4 Peace.”

Area South detectives were investigating.