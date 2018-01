Man seriously wounded in Washington Park shooting

A man was shot and seriously wounded Thursday night in the South Side Washington Park neighborhood.

The 22-year-old was walking on the sidewalk about 9:10 p.m. in the 200 block of East 58th Street when he heard shots and felt pain, according to Chicago Police.

The man suffered gunshot wounds to his buttocks and abdomen, police said. He was taken to Stroger Hospital in serious condition.

No one was in custody as Area Central detectives investigated the shooting.