Man seriously wounded in Washington Park shooting

A man was seriously wounded Thursday night in a shooting in the Washington Park neighborhood on the South Side.

The 36-year-old was standing outside about 8 p.m. in the 5600 block of South Perry Avenue when someone approached him and opened fire, Chicago police said.

He was shot in his abdomen, according to police. He took himself to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was in serious condition.