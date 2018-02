Man seriously wounded in West Pullman shooting

A man was seriously wounded Wednesday evening in a West Pullman neighborhood shooting on the Far South Side.

The 36-year-old was shot in the neck and grazed in the head shortly after 6 p.m. in the 12400 block of South Normal, according to Chicago Police.

He was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he was listed in serious condition, police said.

More details weren’t immediately available.