Man seriously wounded in Woodlawn shooting

A man was shot and seriously Monday evening in the Woodlawn neighborhood on the South Side.

The 24-year-old was crossing the street about 5:30 p.m. in the 6300 block of South Rhodes when he heard gunshots coming from a dark-colored vehicle, according to Chicago Police.

He suffered a gunshot wound to his body and was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in serious condition, police said.