Man seriously wounded in NW Side shooting

The 3000 block of North Central Avenue on the border of the Cragin and Belmont Central neighborhoods. | Google Streetview

A man was seriously wounded in a shooting early Sunday on the border of the Cragin and Belmont Central neighborhoods on the Northwest Side.

About 2:55 a.m., the 25-year-old was standing outside in the 3000 block of North Central Avenue when someone in a passing vehicle pulled out a gun and opened fire, Chicago police said.

The man was shot in his arm and leg, and was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center in serious condition, police said.

Area North detectives were investigating the shooting.