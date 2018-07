Man seriously wounded in Washington Park shooting

A man was shot and seriously wounded early Sunday in the Washington Park neighborhood on the South Side.

About 12:40 a.m., the 39-year-old was crossing the street in the 5400 block of South Prairie Avenue when he heard gunfire and realized he’d been shot twice in the leg, according to Chicago Police.

He was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was in serious condition, police said.

Area Central detectives were investigating.