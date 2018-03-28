Man sexually assaults 13-year-old girl in Little Village

Police are looking for a man who sexually assaulted a 13-year-old girl Monday evening in the Little Village neighborhood on the Southwest Side.

The man grabbed the girl about 6:15 p.m. in the 2600 block of South Tripp and forced her into a light blue minivan with tinted rear windows, according to a community alert from Chicago Police. He drove the van into an alley and sexually assaulted the girl inside the van.

The suspect then pushed the girl out of the van and drove away, police said.

He was described as a bald white man between 40 and 50 years old with blue eyes and a light complexion, according to police. He was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans and black boots.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8380.