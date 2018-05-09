Man sexually assaults woman in courtyard of Uptown apartment building

A woman was sexually assaulted early Tuesday in the courtyard of an apartment complex in the Uptown neighborhood on the North Side.

She was in the front courtyard area of an apartment complex about 2:30 a.m. in the 4400 block of North Magnolia when she encountered a man who threw her to the ground and sexually assaulted her, according to a community alert from Chicago Police. He then ran away in an unknown direction.

The suspect was described as a man between 25 and 35 years old, standing 5-foot-7 to 5-foot-11 and weighing 150 to 190 pounds, police said. He was wearing dark clothing and had short black hair, dark skin and may have had facial hair.

Anyone with information was asked to call Area North detectives at (312) 744-8261.