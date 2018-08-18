Man shoots 15-year-old boy who tried to rob him in Austin

A man shot a 15-year-old boy who was part of a group that tried to rob him Saturday afternoon in the Austin neighborhood on the West Side.

The 28-year-old man was approached by the boy and three other males in an attempted robbery about 3:25 p.m. in the 100 block of North Leamington Avenue, Chicago police said.

The man took out a handgun and shot the boy in the elbow, police said.

The boy was taken to Loretto Hospital where his condition was stabilized. The other three males ran away, police said.

Charges were pending as of Saturday night, police said. Area North detectives were investigating.