Man shoots himself in foot in South Chicago

A man has been hospitalized after shooting himself in the foot early Wednesday in the South Chicago neighborhood on the South Side.

Witnesses told police that the 25-year-old was standing in the entryway to a building about 1:28 a.m. in the 9000 block of South Exchange Avenue when his gun went off and struck him in the foot, Chicago police said.

The man was taken to Trinity Hospital in good condition, police said. Area South detectives are investigating, but police did not say whether or not the investigation is criminal in nature.

