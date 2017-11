Man shoots self at Fernwood home

A man shot himself early Monday in the Fernwood neighborhood on the Far South Side.

At 3:46 a.m., the 34-year-old was handling a handgun in his home in the 10500 block of South Normal when it went off, striking him in the right calf, according to Chicago Police.

He was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where his condition stabilized, police said.