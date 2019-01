Man shoots self in shoulder in Logan Square, police investigating

A man shot himself in the shoulder Sunday afternoon in the Logan Square neighborhood on the Northwest Side, according to Chicago police.

The 20-year-old suffered the self inflicted gunshot wound to the shoulder about 12:30 p.m. in the 2500 block of North Spaulding Avenue, police said.

He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital where his condition was stabilized, police said.

It was not yet known if the shooting was an accident.

Area Central detectives were investigating.