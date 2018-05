Man shoots woman during argument in Park Manor

A woman was wounded in a shooting early Monday in the Park Manor neighborhood on the South Side.

The 21-year-old got into an argument with a man in his 20s at 4:35 a.m. in a parking lot in the 6900 block of South South Chicago Avenue, according to Chicago Police.

During the argument, the man shot the woman in the leg and ran away, police said. She took herself to University of Chicago Medical Center, where her condition was stabilized.