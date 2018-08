Man shot 3 times in Jefferson Park

Chicago police investigate a shooting Sunday night in the 5200 block of North Parkside Avenue | Tyler LaRiviere/Sun-Times

A man was wounded in a shooting Sunday night in the Jefferson Park neighborhood on the Northwest Side.

The 32-year-old was shot in the shoulder, abdomen and leg about 9:40 p.m. in the 5200 block of North Parkside, according to Chicago police.

He was taken to Lutheran General hospital where he was in critical condition, police said.

He was not cooperating with officers and would not provide any information about the shooting, police said.

Area North detectives were investigating.