Man shot 3 times, seriously injured in Logan Square

A man was shot early Sunday in the Logan Square neighborhood on the North Side.

The 25-year-old man was walking when he heard shots and felt pain about 2:30 a.m. in the 2900 block of N. Kedzie, Chicago Police said.

He was shot in the leg three times, police said.

He was taken to Stroger Hospital where he is in serious condition.

No one was in custody as Area North detectives investigate.